Arrest made in fatal Paddock Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - District One officers made an arrest Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Paddock Hills last weekend.
Roberto Williams, 54, died Saturday night from gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Paddock Road, according to Cincinnati police.
Tuesday around 8:40 p.m., officers arrested 28-year-old Arreon Samueal on a murder warrant for Williams’s death.
CPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
