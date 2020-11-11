Arrest made in fatal Paddock Hills shooting

Arrest made in fatal Paddock Hills shooting
Arreon Samueal (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 11, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:59 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - District One officers made an arrest Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Paddock Hills last weekend.

Roberto Williams, 54, died Saturday night from gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Paddock Road, according to Cincinnati police.

Tuesday around 8:40 p.m., officers arrested 28-year-old Arreon Samueal on a murder warrant for Williams’s death.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.