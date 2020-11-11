Before and after: Fire and Brent Spence Bridge damage (VIDEO)

Before and after: Fire and Brent Spence Bridge damage (VIDEO)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for several days at least following a truck crash and fire early Wednesday morning. (Source: WXIX)
By Kim Schupp | November 11, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 4:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for several days at best after a fiery semi crash early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., a commercial truck jackknifed while driving northbound on the Brent Spence Bridge, police said. A second truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into it causing a fire on the bridge.

Fire on the Brent Spence Bridge

There are no known serious injuries or deaths resulting from the crash or fire.

[PREVIOUS: Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for ‘several days at best,’ Gov. Beshear says]

The bridge cannot be examined for damage until it cools down enough to be safe for inspectors.

“In the next hours, maybe a little longer, we need your patience. That patience is necessary to make sure we don’t send anybody to do the inspection or to clean up the debris until we know they will be OK," Beshear said.

FOX19 NOW Skyview drone video of bridge fire aftermath

Once it’s deemed safe, inspectors will determine the extent of damage and any structural damage.

The bridge will remain closed until its safety can be guaranteed.

Gov. Beshear provides update on incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.