Cooler air works in for your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pockets of steady rain early Wednesday morning will taper by the start of your morning commute. Roads in spots for the morning commute may be wet but rainfall will have moved to the east by 6am.
Look for a passing shower then otherwise breezy and clearing skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s for the afternoon.
Cooler, dry weather is on the way until Saturday afternoon and evening when rain returns to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Sunday will be wet too.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.