1 dead, others hurt in Monroe crash

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - A male died and multiple people were hurt at a crash in Monroe overnight, police said early Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the 6100 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road (State Route 4) near Apple Knoll Lane at 10:14 p.m., according to a news release.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three ambulances responded to initial emergency communication reports of one person dead at the scene and another missing.
Fire departments from Liberty Township, Trenton and Middletown all assisted Monroe transport four people total to hospitals including West Chester Hospital, according to initial reports and dispatchers in Monroe and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe police were on scene several hours overnight and have since cleared, dispatchers confirmed early Wednesday.
Police say they are still investigating the incident and declined to release more information at this point.
