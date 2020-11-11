Gov. DeWine to give statewide address as Ohio COVID-19 cases soar to new record, reach ‘critical stage’

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - With coronavirus cases surging to an “alarming” new high above 6,000 a day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to deliver a statewide address “to discuss the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19.”
DeWine canceled his usual Tuesday afternoon news conference for one at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the pandemic’s “impact on Ohio moving forward," according to his office.
The latest figures released Tuesday show Ohio shattered its daily record with 6,508 new coronavirus cases. There also were 23 new deaths reported, DeWine announced.
So far overall, the state has documented at least 261,482 cases reported and 5,547 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is unprecedented, says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at Ohio Health.
While Ohio is better equipped now with personal protection equipment such as masks (PPE) than in March, the rise in cases leads to increasing demand for hospital staffing, he said.
Hospital staffs are already exhausted and being stretched thin, officials said earlier this week.
If the COVID-19 spread doesn’t get under control, Vanderhoff said this would result in a lack of care for the acutely ill.
Health officials said Ohioans must get back to the basic principles.
Wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and not expanding personal bubbles will help bring the COVID-19 spread under control, the officials stated.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
