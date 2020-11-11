Kentucky reports largest daily COVID-19 case increase of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 2,700 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the state’s highest daily case total of the pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians are in “significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19” than they were in March or April.
“This entire state is in danger,” he said Wednesday. “COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere.”
The governor advised all Kentuckians to wear a mask and, if they live in a ‘red zone' county on the state’s incident rate map, to follow the ‘red zone’ reduction recommendations and school recommendations, which include fully virtual learning.
Find the current case map and case report here.
Kentucky also reported 14 new deaths Wednesday.
There are 1,274 current hospitalizations statewide, 297 current ICU admissions and 151 Kentuckians currently on a ventilator.
The state’s positivity rate stands at 8.12 percent, the highest rate since May 5.
Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties are among the eight Kentucky counties with the largest case increases Wednesday.
The incident rates in Northern Kentucky’s ‘red zone' counties continues to climb. Find past incident rate maps here.
