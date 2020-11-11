Loveland couple shares journey of fostering 29 children

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s been a hectic year for Derrell and Linda Dick. It’s also been a year of transitions.
The Loveland couple has been married for more than four decades. In that time, they’ve fostered 29 children.
The couple says they learned about fostering early in their marriage through a friend at church. Thirty-five years of fostering later, their “journey,” as Linda puts it, has left them equally with happiness and heartbreak. Part of the fostering experience, after all, is saying goodbye.
“It’s like a piece of your heart is broken or a piece of your heart is taken away,” Darrell said.
But that didn’t stop them from continuing the journey.
“They’re well worth it,” Linda said. “(You) get so much more joy out of it than any negative.”
The Dicks are also the biological parents of three children and the adoptive parents of three more.
Jazyln came first as a baby.
“When she came up for adoption, we had already made up our mind that we were going to adopt,” Linda said.
Jazyln’s biological sister, Ruby came into the Dick’s lives a year later. Then Jayme officially joined after being fostered by the couple.
“I can’t imagine not having them here,” Linda said. "We are busy all the time.
Ruby is now 8, Jazyln is 9 and Jayme is 15.
“It’s good,” the couple said laughing. “It’s been fun.”
The couple had been fostering up until spring 2020, when Linda says at one point she was helping six girls with their virtual learning assignments. Now they say it’s time to focus on their family.
“We’re getting used to family life,” Derrell said.
With November being National Adoption Month, the couple hopes their story inspires others to look into either fostering or adoption.
“There’s a lot of opportunities to be a part of people’s lives,” Derrell said.
If you’re interested in adoption or foster care, find more information at beechacres.org and at the Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services website.
