Man hospitalized after Wednesday shooting on Vine Street

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot Wednesday.
The 32-year-old man was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Vine Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his “lower extremities.”
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the injuries were thought to be life-threatening at first, CPD says.
Around 2:30 p.m., police said the victim’s injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.
Information on a suspect is not available at this time, according to the police.
