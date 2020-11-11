Ohio State and Maryland will not play with Terps’ COVID-19 outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Third ranked Ohio State will not play Maryland on Saturday after the Terrapins football team stopped all team-related activities as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.
The game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The Buckeyes are currently 3-0 after beating Rutgers 49-27 last weekend. Their next game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 against tenth ranked Indiana at Ohio Stadium.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.