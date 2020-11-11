OhioMarijuanaCard.com offers 20 complimentary evaluations on Veterans Day

To honor our veterans, OhioMarijuanaCard.com, a leading provider of medical marijuana recommendations nationwide is offering 20 complimentary evaluation appointments this Veterans Day.
On November 11, Ohio veterans with a qualifying condition are invited to book a complimentary evaluation by calling (866) 457-5559 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. Each hour, OhioMarijuanaCard.com will give away two complimentary evaluations to our veterans.
“We cannot express how grateful we are to our veterans and all of those who have served our country,” said Vice President of Operations Cassandra Brooks. “This is just a small way we can give back to those that have given so much to us. We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of medical marijuana treatment for our patients, particularly our veterans who often suffer from PTSD and other chronic conditions.”
OhioMarijuanaCard.com connects qualifying patients with compassionate doctors that are state-certified to make medical marijuana recommendations. The company operates throughout several states across the country under each state-specific “Marijuana Card” name, providing recommendations to more than 60,000 patients.
OMC physicians are also certified to evaluate patients experiencing symptoms of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). While the PTSD evaluations cannot be completed at the same time as medical marijuana recommendation appointments, OhioMarijuanaCard.com encourages patients suffering from PTSD to learn more about the benefits of marijuana treatment for symptoms of PTSD.
Clinics are located across the state including Columbus, Akron, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Youngstown. However, the primary method patients are being seen currently is through telemedicine, a virtual, HIPAA compliant appointment system that allows patients to meet with a doctor right from their smartphone, tablet or computer.
OhioMarijuanaCard.com is committed to keeping its patients, physicians and staff safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Telemedicine provides all with the benefit of meeting virtually to mitigate any risk.
To book a telemedicine appointment, patients can call (866) 457-5559 or they can visit OhioMarijuanaCard.com.
Above press release provided by OhioMarijuanaCard.com