Pedestrian in critical condition after Evanston hit-skip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating a crash in Evanston involving two pedestrians Wednesday night.
One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to police at the scene.
The driver did not stop following the crash, police say.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Victory Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.
Police say one of the victims was in the process of assisting the other. That victim sustained minor injuries.
It remains unclear how the crash occurred.
Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.
