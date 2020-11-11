Plan your drive: Routes to bypass Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of people will now have to rethink their morning and evening commutes as the Brent Spence Bridge remains closed due to a fire sparked by the collision of two trucks early Wednesday morning.
Here are several options to help you plan your detour:
For drivers headed south, especially north of the Norwood Lateral and Ronald Reagan Highway, I-71 would be a good option.
Take I-71 to I-471, then I-275 west, and finally back to I-71/75 south.
Drivers coming to downtown via I-75 can get off on the Freeman Avenue exit (1F), take that to Mehring Way, then Third Street and hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge southbound.
Drivers coming from Florence, Erlanger, Union, and Fort Mitchell can take I-275 eastbound to the Big Mac Bridge and I-471.
Another possible option is to take the Dixie Highway northbound. From there, drivers can get onto Pike Street and then Third Street through Covington to hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.
