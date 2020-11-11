Police charge NKY man with raping underage girls

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Grant County man Tuesday on charges including rape and sodomy against an underage victim.
Post 6 troopers in Dry Ridge received an initial report of a man engaging in inappropriate physical contact with two minors across multiple occasions, KSP says.
The investigation alleges Terry Jackson, 60, of Williamstown, participated in sexual misconduct with two underage girls.
Jackson was arrested Tuesday morning. He is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, rape, sodomy and possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance a minor.
Jackson is currently being held at the Grant County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
KSP’s investigation is ongoing.
