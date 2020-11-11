Police identify suspect in gunpoint abduction at Fairview Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are continuing to search for a suspect who abducted a man at gunpoint in Fairview Park at the end of October.
The Cincinnati Police Department identified the suspect Wednesday as 41-year-old Joseph Bratcher.
Bratcher is described as 5′6″ and 140 lbs. He is currently at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say he has a history of gun charges, menacing and domestic violence.
He was last known to live in the 1900 block of Fairmount Avenue.
Bratcher is wanted in connection with an incident Oct. 27 in Fairview Park. Police say Bratcher, while in a car, shot at a man in another car and hit him in the shoulder. That man drove to the hospital with a minor injury.
Afterwards Bratcher wrecked his car, police say, then threatened two people with his gun.
A police affidavit states Bratcher hit those same people with his car prior to wrecking it.
Next Bratcher pointed his gun at a third victim, according to the incident report, and made that victim drive him to McMicken Avenue at Vine Street in the victim’s car. From there, Bracken “jumped out and ran,” the incident report reads.
A warrant is out for an abduction charge, police say. Other charges are pending.
