Through the years: Brent Spence Bridge’s decades-long history

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Discussions surrounding the condition of the Brent Spence Bridge are nothing new, much like the infrastructure itself. The fiery crash early Wednesday has sparked those talks once again.
Named after Kentucky’s longest-serving congressman at the time, the Brent Spence Bridge was completed in 1963.
The Brent Spence Bridge was designed to handle 80,000 cars a day when it opened, according to the Ohio Department of Transpiration’s Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website.
Decades later in 2020, ODOT estimates an average of 160,000 cars per day.
That number is expected to reach 200,000 vehicles a day in the next 10 years.
In 1985, the emergency shoulders were eliminated, and the bridge was re-striped with four lanes in each direction to increase capacity by 33%. That move resulted in the bridge being deemed functionally obsolete.
Gov. Andy Beshear said after the crash the Brent Spence Bridge is an important artery for the nation.
“I want to underscore a few things. First, this is a very important bridge," Beshear stated. "Not just for the region, but for the nation, and we are committed fully to getting it back into service.”
As engineers work to determine if the bridge was compromised from the crash, conversations are being renewed about lowering the bridge’s load by constructing a second bridge beside it, the plan conventionally referred to as the Brent Spence’s “replacement.”
FOX19 Now asked Gov. Beshear that question during his Wednesday press conference.
“We’ll face that decision if and when it comes, but our full expectation right now is that it’s going to be repairable," Beshear answered. "It’s just how much time will it take to get there. We can’t not have a bridge at all there at the moment.”
Brent Cooper with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday’s crash serves as a reminder that it is time to find a permanent solution.
“We still don’t have a solution and it takes something like this to bring it up again," Cooper said. "We need to stop being reactive and start being proactive, let’s start building something and really prioritize transportation for our country again.”
In late September of this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced several Greater Cincinnati counties are receiving $3.4 million in emergency relief dollars from the federal government for road and bridge repairs.
But none of it will go toward the Brent Spence Bridge, according to Sec. of Transportation Elaine Chao.
The problem, according to Chao, is Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana aren’t on the same page about what is needed and how it will be paid for. That makes the project far from ideal as a prospect for DOT funding.
“When community and states agree on a course of action, number one, that makes it easier on a course of action from us, the Department of Transportation,” Chao said. “Number two, when there is consensus and agreement on a project, it speaks to the much greater probability of success, success being defined as on budget and on schedule.”
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Beshear said the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for several days at best.
