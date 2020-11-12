Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor absent from first council meeting since his arrest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday would have been Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor’s first council meeting since his arrest on federal bribery charges.
But he did not show up. Pastor was excused from the meeting.
He has not publicly commented, and his wife declined comment when FOX19 NOW went to his house Tuesday.
Pastor’s attorney, Benjamin Dusing, has called a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
An indictment unsealed Tuesday says Pastor solicited and received $55,000 in bribes, money in exchange for his votes on council for two development projects August 2018 to February 2019. The allegations against Pastor trace back to the former Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm Street.
He is charged with 10 counts including wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion by a government official, and money laundering.
If Pastor is convicted on all charges, he faces up to 90 years in prison.
Prosecutors accuse his business partner, Tyran Marshall, of being the middleman in what was essentially a pay-to-play scheme and trying to line their pockets by shaking down developers.
Marshall is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and money laundering.
Pastor is free under conditions that he surrender his passport and stay in the Southern District of Ohio.
Several of his colleagues have called for his resignation, including Mayor John Cranley and Councilmember Betsy Sundermann.
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Chinedum Ndukwe, who now owns a development firm, was vital to Pastor’s arrest, federal authorities say. After being approached by officials, Ndukwe agreed to help with the investigation as a witness and an FBI informant.
Columbus lobbyist Neil Clark told FOX19 Now on Tuesday he and Ndukwe met with two people, who turned out to be undercover informants, and a couple of council members in January 2019.
“They made it very clear that they had the votes and the support from City Council to make it a boutique hotel and that would like to have a few sports betting machines in their bar,” Clark said.
Clark said he was not sure if one of the council members was Pastor, but he did acknowledge that one of the lawmakers was a Black man.
Pastor is the second city council member this year charged with taking bribes from developers.
Tamaya Dennard resigned from council after her arrest in February on fraud and bribery charges.
The two cases are not connected, federal authorities have said, but they do show a “culture of corruption" in Cincinnati and northern Ohio in Toledo.
Dennard is set to be sentenced later this month.
Pastor’s charges are “done,” but their investigation continues, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said during a news conference Tuesday.
“We have a way to go,” he said. “We still have some prosecutions to do.”
