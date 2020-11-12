Couple sentenced after man beaten ‘badly’ outside volleyball game in ’19

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - An Arlington Heights couple has been sentenced after a man was severely beaten outside his daughter’s volleyball game.
Gerald Gertz, Jr. and Sarah Hatfield, both 39, were convicted on charges for the Sept. 27, 2019, attack on Raymond Phipps, 44, of Lebanon.
Gertz was sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution for medical bills, according to the court.
Hatfield was sentenced to two days in jail, but she got credit for the days she served while awaiting trial. So, she is now free, the court said.
Mason police said at the time they found Phipps beaten “badly” and in need of an EMS response outside the school.
He was taken to UC West Chester Hospital.
The charges were increased after prosecutors were advised of the severity of Phipps' injuries.
Phipps suffered two cracked ribs, crushed wrist bones and his teeth were knocked out.
*Warning: Images below may be found to be graphic and disturbing to some readers.
Phipps said he got into an argument with another parent during the girls’ middle school volleyball game and left. He said he was attacked from behind while on the phone.
“Gerald Gertz Jr. began punching and kicking him in the head and face,” the police report quoted Phipps' account. “While he was on the ground being attacked, he stated he saw a woman standing over him kicking and stomping on his face. The female was later identified by witnesses as Sarah Hatfield.”
