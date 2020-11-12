SB I-71 crashes slow morning commute from northern burbs

SB I-71 crashes slow morning commute from northern burbs
A multi-vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 71 south of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway early Thursday, dispatchers confirm. (Source: ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:07 AM

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - As if the morning commute wasn’t challenging enough with two Ohio River bridges closed, crashes caused delays on southbound Interstate 71 at the height of rush hour.

A multi-vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes south of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in Sycamore Township just before 7 a.m.

One driver went to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a head injury, but he is expected to recover, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

The crash, which may involve up to four vehicles, has cleared shortly after but backups lingered for a while.

The highway also was then partially shut down at Deerfield Road in Warren County due to another crash.

That one, too, has cleared.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.