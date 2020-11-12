SB I-71 crashes slow morning commute from northern burbs

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - As if the morning commute wasn’t challenging enough with two Ohio River bridges closed, crashes caused delays on southbound Interstate 71 at the height of rush hour.
A multi-vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes south of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in Sycamore Township just before 7 a.m.
One driver went to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a head injury, but he is expected to recover, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
The crash, which may involve up to four vehicles, has cleared shortly after but backups lingered for a while.
The highway also was then partially shut down at Deerfield Road in Warren County due to another crash.
That one, too, has cleared.
