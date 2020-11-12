Family of toddler killed in accident in 2006 helping community through foundation

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Fourteen years after a Butler County toddler died in a terrible accident, his relatives are honoring his legacy by helping others.
Tragedy struck Shane and Ann Richardson in 2006 when their two-year-old son Tyler died unexpectedly.
“It was an accident at our babysitter’s house. He had a tractor tire that fell on him and basically ended his life," Shane said. "He loved to fish, outdoors. He was just such a kid that wanted to be out with his family playing, and he had no fear of anything, and he was just a special, special little kid.”
In the months after Tyler’s passing, Shane and Ann found a way to use their grief for good by starting The Tyler Richardson Foundation. Shane credits his friend and boss at Harris Products Group, Dave Nangle, for encouraging them to do it.
“To see it channeled in such a positive way is really, it’s a great story," Nangle said. “Their hearts are big, and they want to give, and they are the conduit, so we support them everywhere we can.”
Through yearly fundraisers, like a bowling tournament, a golf outing and a motorcycle ride, they have brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Shane says that money is gifted to organizations and families in need, often other parents who have lost a child too.
“From fire trucks to scholarships to paying for medical bills to burying children to headstones, there’s so many things that we’ve been involved in all over the United States," Shane said.
What started as support from co-workers and friends blossomed into something bigger, involving people from Butler County and beyond. Tyler’s parents and siblings raised enough money to buy a fire truck for the Somerville firefighters who tried to save Tyler’s life.
There are also two parks that have been established in Tyler’s memory in Camden and in Somerville.
“You can’t put words to it sometimes, but it’s been such a great ride, and it’s been so positive for all of us, and the community has absolutely embraced him as his own," Shane said. “For us to be able to use our experience and then guide people to a better path has been very, very emotionally healing for my family.”
Through it all, Shane and his family say they are always thinking of Tyler, knowing that if he were here, he would not just be proud of their work, he would want to be part of it too.
“I think we changed the lives of multiple people, and if everybody in the world could have that compassion for somebody, we could make this place even better than what it is today," Shane said.
This weekend, Shane says they are unveiling a motorcycle built for their foundation and created in honor of Samantha Ford of Somerville, another life lost too soon.
The motorcycling unveiling is happening this Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Hitching Post in Oxford. Shane says eventually the bike will be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation.
Those who would like to learn more about Tyler’s story can visit the foundation’s website.
