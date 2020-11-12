Indiana sets another record with 6.6K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.
6,654 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Thursday from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
That is now the single highest number of new cases the state has ever seen.
The previous record was set Wednesday when 5,156 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana is now 230,965, according to the ISDH.
Another 51 Hoosiers died from COVID-19, the state health department said on Thursday.
The death toll is now at 4,563.
With rising new cases and positivity rates, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the state’s reopening plan is being scaled back and new requirements are coming.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is now 10.5%, according to the ISDH.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced next week, Gov. Holcomb said.
