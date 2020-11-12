911 calls detail moments after fiery crash on Brent Spence: ‘It’s going to blow up!’

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Newly released 911 calls chronicle the panicked aftermath of a fiery crash that shut down the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday morning.
A commercial truck jackknifed on the bridge’s northbound deck around 2:45 a.m. Shortly afterwards, a second truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into the jackknifed truck causing a fire on the bridge.
A traffic jam quickly ensued behind the fire, according to one caller, trapping drivers on the bridge with a nearby fuel tanker as the flames roared ahead of them.
The first call in the recording embedded above is that of the second truck’s driver.
“I drive for Old Dominion,” he says. “I’m right (inaudible) Interstate 75 northbound... right at the 71/75 split, right on the bridge. My truck’s caught on fire. (Inaudible) jackknifed in front of me.”
The driver tells the Kenton County 911 call taker emergency crews will have to come “southbound going northbound” because the fire is blocking the bridge. Then he says, “And I’ve got hazmat (...)"
The driver says he doesn’t know what the hazardous material is, having left the paperwork in the truck cabin because “it just started on fire and I jumped out.”
Asked where the fire is located on the bridge, the driver replies, “right in the middle of it.” Then: “The truck is on fire big time.”
At 10:38 in the recording above, the driver calls back to inform the emergency call center the hazardous material is corrosive. The information is immediately relayed to the emergency crews headed to the scene.
“God almighty," the driver exclaims unbidden. “Holy crap."
At 2:38 of the recording, a female driver not involved in the crash but stuck in traffic near it calls 911. At one point the driver hands the phone to another woman. Both seem terrified.
At first the driver is overheard telling someone else, “Yeah, it’s going to blow up! We’re trying to get out of here right now."
Then the driver says, speaking to the call taker, “I’m on 75 headed north, and there’s a truck on fire, and we’re, like, under the 75 bridge right now.”
She tells the call taker the fire is on the northbound deck over the river. “Yes, my God, it’s getting bad,” she says.
Asked if she is past the fire, the driver replies, “No, we’re behind it! There’s a whole bunch of us stuck on the bridge. (...) We’re trying to back up." Later she says, “The truck is stopped and it’s completely engulfed in flames.”
The driver says they are trying to back away from the fire, “but there’s a whole bunch of traffic.”
The driver hands the phone off. The other woman says, “We’re in a giant traffic jam right now.”
The call taker replies, “Try and distance yourself from the truck as much as you can. What part of the truck is on fire? All of it? Back? Front? What part?”
“All of it,” the woman says. “It’s completely engulfed, and there’s a bunch of other semis around it.”
At one point the woman describes a gas tanker similarly stuck in the traffic jam. She guesses the tanker is around 100 ft. from the blaze and implies she and the driver are between the two.
Asked if the gas tanker is on fire, she replies, “No, the gas tanker is back there."
No serious injuries arising from the incident have been reported.
The fire took hours to put out. Police say the potassium hydroxide contributed to its heat and duration. Both the upper (southbound) and lower (northbound) decks sustained damage due to the temperature of the fire.
Initially the bridge wasn’t safe for inspectors due to the residual heat and debris. An inspection began Thursday and is estimated to take several days, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“We know how important this bridge is to the region and to the commerce of our nation," Beshear said Thursday. "Our commitment is to open it as quickly as we can, but we will only do that if it is safe to cross. I will not open it, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will not open it, until I would drive my family across it.”
The bridge is closed indefinitely. Kentucky transportation officials signaled Thursday the closure could last a month or longer.
A local state of emergency has been declared in Kenton County.
Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann signed the executive order on the emergency declaration. It reads in part:
“Under the state of emergency, the judge-executive can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required related to performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employment of permanent and temporary workers, using volunteer ones, equipment rental and appropriation and expenditure of public funds.”
The incident created a traffic nightmare in both states that could last several days or weeks.
As ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks acknowledged Wednesday, “a closure of any length will have a huge impact on the people who live and work in this region.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.