Live audience returns to The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time in nine months, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will perform in front of a live audience.
An audience has not be able to attend plays at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati since February.
“We are all extremely excited,” exclaims The Children’s Theatre Producing Artistic Director Roderick Justice. “We are trying to get our brains and our bodies exercised to get back into the game because it can be taxing, especially if you are doing pantomime.”
Opening night will feature the classic play “The Velveteen Rabbit” is Thursday.
There will be a twist on the holiday show.
“We wanted to make sure we bridged the digital experience, if you watch it from home, with if you’re watching it in person,” explains Justice. “So, it’s set in this VR [virtual reality], technical world.”
The audience in the theatre will be limited to 44 people or 30% capacity. The theatre is also offering a digital version of the play for a fee beginning next week.
“We wanted to make sure that kids knew that they still had the potential to invent and change the world in ways that they never thought of before through VR [virtual reality]," Justice explained.
In addition to cleaning between shows, temperature checks, and social distancing, the audience and actors will wear masks.
“We have one person in the show that wears a shielded mask, but the other masks are built by our costume shop and they’re incorporated into the costume,” Justice says. “The Velveteen Rabbit has a velveteen rabbit mask, and the skin horse and the other toys are all incorporated into the costume.”
If you are interested in purchasing tickets, Justice says due to limited capacity, they are selling quickly. You can check availability here.
