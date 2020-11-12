Plan your drive: Routes to bypass closed Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of people will now have to rethink their morning and evening commutes as the Brent Spence Bridge remains closed due to a fire sparked by the collision of two trucks early Wednesday morning.
You can detour onto I-471, I-71, I-74 and U.S. 50 but expect heavier than normal traffic, officials say.
Here are several options to help you plan:
For drivers headed south, especially north of the Norwood Lateral and Ronald Reagan Highway, I-71 would be a good option.
Take I-71 to I-471, then I-275 west, and finally back to I-71/75 south.
I-75 southbound is being detoured to I-275 westbound.
Drivers coming to downtown via I-75 can get off on the Freeman Avenue exit (1F), take that to Mehring Way, then Third Street and hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge southbound.
I-75/71 northbound from Kentucky is being detoured at I-275 westbound to I-75 northbound, and I-275 eastbound to I-471 northbound and I-71 northbound.
Drivers coming from Florence, Erlanger, Union, and Fort Mitchell can take I-275 eastbound to the Big Mac Bridge and I-471.
Another possible option is to take the Dixie Highway northbound. From there, drivers can get onto Pike Street and then Third Street through Covington to hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is now closed indefinitely “due to numerous and continued violations of the bridge’s weight limits," Covington police announced late Wednesday.
Pedestrians are still able to walk across the bridge, police clarified Thursday morning.
