Police looking to ID Western Hills bank robbery suspect
Police are looking for this bank robbery suspect. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp | November 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:56 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man who robbed a bank in Western Hills Thursday morning.

Police said the man robbed the Key Bank in the Western Hills Plaza.

Police described the man as a white male, 50 to 55-years-old, grey or white hair, glasses, wearing a ball cap with the word SWAT in white letters, dark blue or black hoodie, black bandana and dark pants.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

