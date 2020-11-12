Police looking to ID Western Hills bank robbery suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man who robbed a bank in Western Hills Thursday morning.
Police said the man robbed the Key Bank in the Western Hills Plaza.
Police described the man as a white male, 50 to 55-years-old, grey or white hair, glasses, wearing a ball cap with the word SWAT in white letters, dark blue or black hoodie, black bandana and dark pants.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
