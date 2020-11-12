Police nab man accused of stealing $7,000 in tools from employer

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Reading police executed a semi-elaborate sting Wednesday to catch a man they say stole $7,000 in tools from the business where he worked.
The investigation touched off around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 when an officer doing business checks noticed a back door open and a light on inside 25th Hour Services at 8020 Reading Road, according to a police report. The business provides residential handyman and repair work.
Police found the office in disarray: “Two shredders were knocked over,” the report reads. “It appeared two PCs were taken, and the safe to the business had been damaged and left in the middle of the floor.”
Later that day, an officer followed up with the owner, James Gillis, who had discovered several tools missing from the rear of the shop. Gillis also reported 52-year-old James Trusty was a “no-call, no-show” the entire foregoing week “and is in the process of being terminated,” the police report reads.
Trusty still had keys to the business, police said, and was the main suspect as the day ended.
Sometime over the next nine days, Trusty quit his job and returned his phone, laptop and iPad, all property of the business, according to the police report.
The iPad would prove his undoing; Gillis told police he found pictures of the stolen property on it. Gillis also reportedly used the iPad’s location services to deduce the tools were being stored at iStorage in Sycamore Township.
Gillis found the tools on OfferUp, an online marketplace similar to Craigslist, police say.
On Nov. 11, a Reading police officer sent Trusty a message about the tools. Trusty responded, according to the police report. Trusty reportedly told the officer “to bring a truck.”
Donning plainclothes, the officer met Trusty at a Frisch’s in Blue Ash. Trusty then led the officer to iStorage, according to the police report, where Trusty told the officer he needed to unload the tools because he had too many of them and wanted the extra cash.
Trusty opened a locker at iStorage to reveal 15-20 types of power tools, police say.
The officer and Trusty agreed on a price, according to the report, then Trusty was arrested as he walked out of the facility.
Officers later found additional items stolen from 25th Hour Services, including ladders, lights and hand tools, while searching Trusty’s home, the report says.
All the stolen property was returned to the business, police say.
Trusty faces charges of breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, according to police.
He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, jail records show, but has since bonded out.
