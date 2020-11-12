Sunny and chilly Thursday and Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a frosty start Thursday morning in the 30′s we will see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon with a high of 54 degrees.
Cooler, dry weather is on the way until Saturday afternoon when scattered showers move into the region. Early Sunday look for rain and thunder that ends by early evening.
At this point it looks like mostly dry weather at least until Saturday November 21.
