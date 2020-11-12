Time ‘to consider’ Joe Biden as President-elect, Gov. DeWine says

“Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the President-elect. Joe Biden is the President-elect," the governor said. "The White House has every - the president and his campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. We just all need to take a deep breath. There is a process for all of this. You need to follow the process. And we need to move this country forward.”