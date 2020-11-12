Time ‘to consider’ Joe Biden as President-elect, Gov. DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN) - The time to consider former vice president Joe Biden as the President-elect is now, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Unlike DeWine, the majority of GOP lawmakers are not publicly acknowledging the election results favoring Biden, according to CNN.
Only a handful of the more than 50 Republicans in the Senate have openly accepted Biden’s win, CNN said.
Some, including Senator Lindsey Graham, have encouraged President Donald Trump to pursue his challenge of the election results, according to CNN.
Gov. DeWine said Thursday it is time to consider Joe Biden as the President-elect.
“Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the President-elect. Joe Biden is the President-elect," the governor said. "The White House has every - the president and his campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. We just all need to take a deep breath. There is a process for all of this. You need to follow the process. And we need to move this country forward.”
As a former prosecutor, DeWine told CNN he thinks President Trump has every right to go into a court and make his case about the election outcome.
“I’m a former prosecutor, I’m a great believer in the ability to have your courts and go in to make a case and they have every right to do that,” Gov. DeWine stated. “And that looks like what they’re trying to do.”
