Warren County sheriff IDs couple dead in murder-suicide

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A husband and wife have died as the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff says the incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Sarah Colbert, 34, and her husband, Brian Colbert, 39.
Deputies were called to the 3400 block of State Route 132 in Washington Township around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported shooting.
Brian suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff says.
Sarah also suffered from a gunshot wound, the sheriff says, and passed away at a local hospital on Nov. 12.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.