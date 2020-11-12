Warren County sheriff IDs couple dead in murder-suicide

By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 12, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:46 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A husband and wife have died as the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says the incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Sarah Colbert, 34, and her husband, Brian Colbert, 39.

Deputies were called to the 3400 block of State Route 132 in Washington Township around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported shooting.

Brian suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff says.

Sarah also suffered from a gunshot wound, the sheriff says, and passed away at a local hospital on Nov. 12.

