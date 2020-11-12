Hamilton Co. coronavirus numbers are ‘super concerning,’ commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Assistant Director of Emergency Response and PIO for The Health Collaborative Christa Hyson gave and update on caseloads during this critical stage in the pandemic.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 22,546 cases in the county and 356 deaths.
“On March 19 we announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hamilton County, It would take more than three months until June 24, when our total case count crossed 4,000. We have now seen more than 4,000 new cases in the last week alone,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
Officials shared holiday ideas to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.
LOW RISK
- Host the holidays via video chat
- Spend holidays with only the people in your household
- Eat in a garage or covered tent
MEDIUM RISK: CAUTION
- Drop off meals
- Friendsgiving
- If you must gather indoors, apply safety measures accordingly
HIGH RISK: AVOID
- Inviting the family member that does not believe in COVID-19
- Poorly planned indoor gathering
- No precautions, celebration like normal
On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced several new and renewed orders in a rare primetime address.
The address came on a day Ohio reported 5,874 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily increase ever (only behind Tuesday’s report of 6,508.)
Seeking to slow the virus’s spread, DeWine reissued the state’s mask mandate with three new provisions, including an enforcement provision and penalties for violations.
The governor warned restaurants, bars and fitness center will face closure if the spread of the virus does not slow. He said he will evaluate that decision in one week.
