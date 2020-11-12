Woman still grieving loved one’s loss asks city to improve pedestrian safety of Harrison Ave.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several people who live on Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount say they fear for their lives every day as drivers speed up and down the road. Now a woman who lost her boyfriend in a recent crash is speaking out hoping to raise awareness about the issue.
“Please slow down," said Christine Covington. “It’s not worth losing your life or killing somebody else. It needs to stop.”
Covington tell FOX19 NOW life as she knew it stopped on Aug. 30 when her boyfriend of 12 years, 66-year-old Ronald Bardo, was hit by a truck that ran off the road.
“It’s terrible. Some days I have good days, some days it’s bad," she said. “The majority it’s been bad days. I’m missing him so much.”
Covington says she went outside with Bardo that Sunday evening. They walked outside to see what was happening after a different crash happened near their house. While they were standing outside speaking with a neighbor, that’s when she says a pickup truck started barreling towards them on the sidewalk.
“The only thing I seen was red lights. A red truck and red lights. He pushed me out of the way. I flew into the back of my steps in a wall,” said Covington.
Once she was able to get up, Covington says Bardo was gone.
“I said, ‘Where’s Ron? Where’s Ron?’ And sure enough I walked up here and he was laying there dead with his shirt over his head.”
Covington’s neighbor suffered a broken ankle after her foot was run over. Covington also had a few injuries but she says Bardo saved their lives.
“He pushed me, and if it wasn’t for him pushing me, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Covington.
Now she’s trying to save others by making complaints to the City of Cincinnati, asking them to do something to get drivers to slow down in the area.
“More lights maybe, a speed bump. I don’t know, anything that could prevent people from getting killed,” said Covington.
According to Cincy Insights, in the past six months there have been 254 crashes in South Fairmount, with many of those happening near the stretch of Harrison and Tremont Street.
FOX19 NOW did reach out to the City of Cincinnati to see if they are aware of the complaints and if anything is being done. We were told that they are still working on gathering the information.
