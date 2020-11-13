All Boone County schools moving to virtual learning

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - All Boone County Schools are moving to virtual learning starting next week.
Because of staffing absences and quarantines, Superintendent Matthew Turner said all students will start virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
Before announcing the move to virtual learning, Boone County Schools canceled all classes for Friday.
Turner said after evaluating Friday’s cancelation, the schools determined in-person learning was not possible because of the staffing absences and quarantines.
Boone County Schools are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, Turner stated.
In a letter to families and employees, Turner said the COVID-19 community spread is directly affecting the school.
“We continue to believe that our schools are some of the safest places for our staff and students due to their implementation of the safety protocols. However, the increased community spread of COVID-19 in our county does directly affect the absenteeism of our staff and teachers. Our employees must stay home if they need to take care of their families, when they are ill, or if they are quarantined due to close contact.”
The schools will be contacting families and students about the transition to virtual learning, Turner said.
This is not the only northern Kentucky school system impacted Friday by the novel virus.
The superintendent of Covington Independent Schools announced about 5 a.m. that the district would continue remote learning until the end of winter break.
“We return on January 4, 2021. We know students learn best when they are in school, but the rapid spread and spike in coronavirus cases has led district leaders to conclude that Covington must delay further in-person instruction,” Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison said in a news release.
