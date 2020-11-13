Brent Spence repair effort receives $12 million federal emergency grant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $12 million federal grant to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet fo repairs to the Brent Spence Bridge, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced Friday evening.
The federal grand funding authorizes an Emergency Relief program for the repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands that have suffered serious damage, according to the senator’s office.
“This $12 million Department of Transportation grant to repair Brent Spence Bridge is good news for Ohio and Kentucky," Portman said in a statement. "I applaud the Department of Transportation and Secretary Chao for moving quickly to provide this immediate assistance to fix the serious damage caused earlier this week by the fiery crash on the bridge.
"I will continue to work with local, state, and federal officials to help secure the resources needed to get the bridge operational as quickly as possible as well as an eventual, long-term replacement.”
The bridge has been closed since a fiery crash early Wednesday morning.
It could remain closed for a month or more, transportation officials said Thursday.
