Coronavirus: Covington Independent schools will continue remote learning until January

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington Independent Public Schools announced early Friday the district will continue with remote-only instruction until the end of winter break.
“We return on January 4, 2021. We know students learn best when they are in school, but the rapid spread and spike in coronavirus cases has led district leaders to conclude that Covington must delay further in-person instruction,” Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison said in a news release.
Several factors went into making this challenging decision, he said:
- An increase in the number of staff and students under quarantine. The COVID-19 related numbers are posted on the district dashboard, which can be found on our website, www.covington.kyschools.us.
- Guidance from the Northern Kentucky Health Department recommends against in-person instruction at this time due to increases in positive cases as well as increases in hospitalizations.
- This decision also provides consistency and predictability for our students and families, as well as our staff members.
“Your child’s school will communicate with you in the next few days of any changes to remote instruction. As always, the health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our top priority,” the news release states.
“We are following sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our students and staff. We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks, staying six feet apart from others, and regularly washing your hands,” the superintendent said.
“Please note: We are making the most informed decision with the information we have at hand. We know that COVID-19 is unpredictable, which causes constant changes. If you should have questions, please contact your child’s school principal.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.