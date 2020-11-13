Family, friends remember Colerain Township shooting victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two suspects apprehended by Colerain police in Las Vegas, Nv. last month were indicted Friday on murder charges.
The charges stem from the July 18 shooting death of 22-year-old Colerain Township resident Shawn Green on Airymeadows Drive. Police said at the time of Green’s death they felt confident he was targeted.
Colerain Township police arrested 25-year-old Justin Dubose and 24-year-old Jamie Shelton on warrants for murder on Oct. 21.
Those arrests followed the Sept. 1 arrest of Malyk Turner, 23, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the homicide. The family says Turner and Green were childhood friends.
So far just Dubose and Shelton have been indicted.
“I don’t understand why you did this to somebody,” Green’s mother, Erica Green said. “I just can’t understand how you could do this to somebody. To put a family through this for nothing. It was all for nothing.”
Green’s family and friends visits his grave every Friday night. They say they’re still trying to heal from the senseless act of violence that took the life of the man they called Collin.
Visiting the grave, they take a shot of alcohol. Erica says it’s her way of remaining close to him.
“Since he turned 21, every Friday night he would bug me and drive me nuts to do a shot with him when I would come home from work, and [he] would not stop for hours, minutes, however long it took 'til I did a shot with him,” she said. “So that’s our way to kind of be with him. Every Friday night I will be up here doing a shot with my son.”
Afterwards, family and friends talk about the positive memories they have.
“He was funny,” Erica said. “There was not one person that could ask that did not think he was funny. He was adventurous. He was outgoing. Everybody loved him. He didn’t have any enemies. He was just an all-around great person and a good friend.”
Friend Trevon Terry says he’s doing his best to lift up Green’s family during this difficult time.
“I just knew he would have looked out for my family the same way I’m trying to do the best I can for his family. Be there for him and everything," he said.
Daniels says he will miss Green forever: "I loved him as my brother.”
