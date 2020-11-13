Fundraiser launched for Middletown youth football team fresh off tragedy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown youth football team that experienced tragedy in September is raising money to send the boys to a football tournament in Tennessee.
The 4th-grade Middies lost teammate Cain Adkins when a pickup truck crashed into his bicycle on Breiel Boulevard Sept. 15.
His teammates remember Adkins, a student at Miller Ridge Elementary, as a brother, a best friend and someone with a great heart and a constant smile.
Two months later, the Middies are looking to play in the Rockey Top Football Tournament in Tennessee. The tournament will take place Nov. 20-22.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created.
“We want to give our boys a great opportunity to take their talents out of state and experience football at another level,” the fundraiser page reads. “At the end of the day we just want to show our boys a good time and a better way of life.”
