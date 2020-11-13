Holiday activities open this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re interested in some early holiday activities this weekend, check out these events that have already started.
What: One of Cincinnati’s most beloved holiday traditions is set to open with new additions for a safe and memorable holiday visit. Santa Claus will make his grand arrival at the museum center on Friday, Nov. 27.
Where: Cincinnati Museum Center
When: Beginning Friday, through Jan. 3
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Sun
What: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky drive-through Christmas lights display, brought to you by Boone Lighting Effects. Featuring 500,000 individually controlled lights.
Where: 5819 Idlewild Rd Burlington, KY
When: Beginning Friday, through Jan. 2
5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sun-Thurs
5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
What: Cincinnati’s largest synchronized light show, a drive-through experience with over 1 million lights synchronized to music.
Where: Coney Island
When: Nov. 6, 2020 - Jan. 9, 2021
What: The Krohn Conservatory will be decked out in decorations and lights for the holiday season.
Where: Krohn Conservatory
When: Beginning Saturday, through Jan. 10
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. open daily
