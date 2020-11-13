Holiday activities open this weekend

If you’re interested in some early holiday activities this weekend, check out these events that have already started. (Source: pexels.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 13, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 2:55 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re interested in some early holiday activities this weekend, check out these events that have already started.

“Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains”

What: One of Cincinnati’s most beloved holiday traditions is set to open with new additions for a safe and memorable holiday visit. Santa Claus will make his grand arrival at the museum center on Friday, Nov. 27.

Where: Cincinnati Museum Center

When: Beginning Friday, through Jan. 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Sun

“Light Up The Fair!”

What: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky drive-through Christmas lights display, brought to you by Boone Lighting Effects. Featuring 500,000 individually controlled lights.

Where: 5819 Idlewild Rd Burlington, KY

When: Beginning Friday, through Jan. 2

5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sun-Thurs

5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fri-Sat

“Christmas Night of Lights”

What: Cincinnati’s largest synchronized light show, a drive-through experience with over 1 million lights synchronized to music.

Where: Coney Island

When: Nov. 6, 2020 - Jan. 9, 2021

“A Very Merry Garden Holiday”

What: The Krohn Conservatory will be decked out in decorations and lights for the holiday season.

Where: Krohn Conservatory

When: Beginning Saturday, through Jan. 10

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. open daily

