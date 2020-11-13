Indiana reports second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 5.7K

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases are down from Thursday’s record, but are still at an alarming high.
The 5,708 COVID-19 cases announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is the second-highest number of new positives since March 6.
The single-day record for new COVID-19 cases is 6,654, which was reported on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana is now 236,565, according to the ISDH.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 76 new cases (1,563 total)
- Franklin County: Five new cases (505 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (178 total)
- Ripley County: 40 new cases (861 total)
- Switzerland County: One new case (188 total)
- Union County: Five new cases (203 total)
Fifty more Hoosiers died from COVID-19, the state department of health said on Friday.
There were new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in the FOX19 Now viewing area.
The death toll is now at 4,613.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is now 10.6%, according to the ISDH.
With new cases rising and positivity rates increasing, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the state’s reopening plan is being scaled back and new requirements are coming.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced next week, Gov. Holcomb said.
