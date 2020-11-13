Kentucky reports largest daily case increase, most new deaths of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky yet again set its all-time daily case record Friday, this time by an alarming margin.
The commonwealth reported 3,172 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. It also reported 25 newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the largest such number of the pandemic.
Some 1,358 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 307 are in ICUs statewide.
One hundred forty-seven are on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate is 8.68 percent, an average over the foregoing seven days.
Gov. Andy Beshear called it the “toughest COVID report” he has ever had to deliver.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Beshear. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”
Beshear urged residents in ‘red zone’ counties to follow the recommendations and school guidance.
“You must do your part,” he said. "If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.