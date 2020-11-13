Krohn Conservatory transforms to a holiday oasis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beginning this weekend you can step inside the Krohn Conservatory and be transported to a winter wonderland.
“The annual holiday show is here and we’re very excited,” says Krohn Conservatory Assistant Manager Mark House, “We’re very pleased to be able to offer a respite here at the Krohn Conservatory.”
A Very Merry Garden Holiday takes over Krohn Conservatory beginning Saturday!
The show is back with the usual Cincinnati touches with mock buildings, bridges, monuments, and of course Christmas lights and trees.
This show has been happening for 20 years but hasn’t always been this big.
You’re invited to take in the sights and sounds while practicing safe social distancing, wearing a mask, and temperature checks will happen at the entrance. You are also encouraged to get your tickets online in advance to limit a line forming at the door.
“It’s a really good feeling,” explains House, “It’s not a rushed feeling, there’s a lot of little lights we put on everything. And it’s always summer in here!”
The show will be open Nov. 14 - Jan. 10.
The hours are 10 a.m. -5 p.m. daily with special hours on holidays and extended hours December 13th - 23rd from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7 ages 5-17 and kids four and under are free.
