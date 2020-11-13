Large fraud ring bilked local restaurant out of thousands, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is revealing new information about a fraud scheme for which 20 people were indicted in late September.
Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Berghausen says the defendants first got ahold of a local restaurant’s bank account number, then passed fake checks that were made to look like payroll checks.
“Once they got ahold of the checking account numbers, they were able to use those numbers and make their own checks,” Berghausen explained Friday.
The scheme resulted in a loss of $15,000, Berghausen says. The bank took on that loss rather than the restaurant, Pies and Pints.
Berghausen says it’s a common scheme, in part because it can take several weeks for businesses to realize money is missing.
“They’ll go through their books and they’ll realize, ‘Of course, we didn’t write all of these checks,” he said.
Berghausen adds it’s rare for a scheme of this sort to grow as large as it did. But rarer still, he says, is the way it started.
Investigators found the accused ringleader, Jacques Mooney, recruited people through Facebook Messenger. Berghausen says some of those allegedly involved reached out to others through Messenger to see if they wanted to make money cashing the checks.
There is no known connection between the defendants and Pies and Pints, the prosecutor says.
The restaurant tells FOX19 NOW they cooperated with law enforcement once they learned they were a victim of the scheme.
Fewer than half the 20 defendants have been apprehended. That number recently grew by one thanks to an arrest this week, Berghausen says.
The defendants are charged with telecommunications fraud and forgery.
Berghausen urges businesses to use electronic payroll systems to avoid similar schemes in the future.
“Any time you send out a check, or a business sends out a check, you’re at risk, because your account numbers are on those checks,” he said.
The arrested defendants will be in court next month. Since their arrests, they have been released on their own recognizance.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.