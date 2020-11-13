Carjacking suspect killed in Colerain Twp. crash, police say

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - What started as a hit-skip accident in Springfield Township evolved into a carjacking before ending in a deadly crash, police say.
An unidentified 30-year-old man involved in the hit-skip forced another driver out of a vehicle and took off towards Colerain Township, according to Colerain police.
The man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving south on Colerain Avenue on the I-275 bridge, police said.
The driver of the stolen vehicle then hit other vehicles waiting at the stoplight on the eastbound entrance ramp to Colerain Avenue.
Police said the drivers waiting at the light suffered minor injuries.
The 30-year-old man driving the stolen vehicle died at the scene of the crash, according to Colerain police.
Colerain Avenue should be opened soon, police say.
The investigation is still ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.