Police pursuit ends after man tries to flee across Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man Friday after he led them on the briefest of chases that ended in an untimely attempt to cross the Brent Spence Bridge.
The police pursuit began around 2:45 p.m. at Central Avenue and Elizabeth Street in the West End, police say, when the license plate of a vehicle came up with felony warrants and CPD’s Gun Crimes Task Force tried to make the stop.
Devin Lovett, 31, initially stopped, police say, but then fled the officers. A police chase ensued.
It should be noted the Brent Spence Bridge is indefinitely closed due to a fiery crash early Wednesday morning. Lovett, perhaps none the wiser, attempted it as his escape route anyways.
The attempt proved unsuccessful.
Lovett drove past the barricade on West 8th Street and tried to enter southbound Interstate-75 going across the bridge, police say. But sometime shortly thereafter, the bridge’s closure dawned on our hapless assailant, and he was forced to stop on the highway, where, according to police, he submitted to arrest without further incident.
He did attempt to discard a handgun before his arrest, police say.
Lovett faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing weapons under disability and disregarding a PO signal.
