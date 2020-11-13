Northbound lane on I-71/75 in NKY to reopen with new traffic pattern

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials will create a new traffic pattern on Interstate 71/75 from Interstate 275 to the 4th Street exit in Covington, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
The new pattern will open up a single lane of the highway northbound, which had been closed following a fiery crash on the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday.
The lane will be open to local traffic only and is intended to increase access to downtown Covington.
The lane striping will be in place by Saturday at noon.
To implement the new traffic pattern, KYTC crews will have to close several lanes of I-71/75 northbound at KY-18 beginning Friday at 8 p.m.
Southbound I-71/75 is currently open at 5th Street in Covington.
KYTC offered the the following traffic pattern will remain in place indefinitely:
- The two left lanes on I-71/75 NB will be closed at KY-18;
- As northbound traffic approaches the I-275 split: local and westbound I-275 traffic should be in left lane; and eastbound I-275 traffic should be in right lane.
The Brent Spence Bridge remains closed as inspectors continue their damage assessment.
“We understand the impact that this is having on the region and on the nation,” Beshear said. “We continue to ask for patience as we understand that your safety and the safety of everyone that travels on that bridge is paramount.”
