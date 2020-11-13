Ohio facing ‘monumental crisis’ as state reports record-breaking 8K cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported another record-breaking 8,071 new COVID-19 cases for the state on Friday.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 282,528 cases and 5,700 deaths.
DeWine said the state is facing a monumental crisis.
“It is up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask,” he said.
COVID-19 in our area:
Hamilton Co. - 23,283 cases, 361 deaths
Butler Co. - 11,711 cases, 138 deaths
Warren Co. - 6,225 cases, 72 deaths
Clermont Co. - 4,088 cases, 42 deaths
Brown Co. - 675 cases, 4 deaths
The Ohio Department of Health is offering a new zipcode dashboard that will allow users to view data from their local communities on a map and filter by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code, or a time period.
A flu dashboard will also be offered that will show flu trends over time with charts that indicate whether flu hospitalizations or cases of flu-like illness are on the rise or decline.
“Hospitalization data is broken down by region, county, date, sex, age, race, and ethnicity. The data shows only positive flu PCR tests reported by public health laboratories and selected clinical laboratories that participate in the national flu monitoring system,” DeWine said.
On Wednesday, DeWine announced several new and renewed orders in a rare primetime address.
Seeking to slow the virus’s spread, DeWine reissued the state’s mask mandate with three new provisions Wednesday, including an enforcement provision and penalties for violations.
The governor warned restaurants, bars and fitness center will face closure if the spread of the virus does not slow. He said he will evaluate that decision one week from Thursday.
“If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to make these closures,” said the governor. “I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and owners, but these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus.”
Health officials said Ohioans must get back to the basic principles.
Wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and not expanding personal bubbles will help bring the COVID-19 spread under control, the officials stated.
