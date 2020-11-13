OTR shooting is city’s latest homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.
Officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area of Moore and Walnut streets in Over-the-Rhine about 10:11 p.m. Thursday, police said.
They located a shooting victim in the 1600 block of Walnut Street.
Mheid Abeid, 25, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
No suspect information has been provided.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene and we will continue to update this developing article as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.