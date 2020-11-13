Pleasant Friday with changes arriving this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday will be another great day with plenty of sunshine and a high of 54. Tonight will be chilly with lows near freezing. Saturday clouds will increase throughout the day. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening with rainfall continuing Sunday morning. Most of the rain will end by noon Sunday with around a half an inch of rain.
The big impact with this cold front Sunday will be strong, gusty winds all day Sunday. Gusts could be as high as 50mph Sunday morning. That’s enough to not only blow around leftover leaves, but it will also displace your Christmas decorations if they are not secured. Sunday afternoon we see the winds begin to die down with clearing skies and sunshine.
Most of next week will be dry with warming conditions too.
