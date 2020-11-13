Police made an arrest in connection with Western Hills bank robbery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police made an arrest Friday morning in connection with a Western Hills bank robbery.
Thursday morning, police say Robert Coats, 57, robbed the Key Bank on Glenway Ave. in Western Hills.
Police said Thursday they were looking for a man described as a white male, 50 to 55-years-old, grey or white hair, glasses, wearing a ball cap with the word SWAT in white letters, dark blue or black hoodie, black bandana and dark pants.
They say he fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Coats was arrested around 10:45 a.m. by Financial Crimes officers.
