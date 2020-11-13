Rain moves in by late Saturday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a early dip in the 30s temperatures will rebound a bit to the low 40s Friday morning. The sky will clear Friday for a sunny but cool afternoon. A daytime high of 54 degrees.
Cooler, dry weather is on the way until Saturday evening when scattered showers move into the region. Early Sunday look for rain and thunder that ends by middle afternoon evening.
Then temperatures in the 50s next week, at this point, it looks like mostly dry weather at least until Saturday November 21.
