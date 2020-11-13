Reading School District moving to remote learning with 15% of their students in quarentine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reading Community City School District announced they will be switching to remote learning Friday after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.
In a letter to students and their families, school district officials say the district will be remote through their Thanksgiving break.
Over the past few days, officials say a large number of the district’s students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say approximately 15% of the district’s students are in quarantine either from testing positive or being exposed to someone who has tested positive.
There are currently 11 active cases in the school district, according to the letter.
Officials say this break will allow students to “continue to access educational resources while mitigating potential health risks.”
They say the students will return to the district’s ‘AM/PM blended learning model’ on Nov. 30.
According to officials, all sports, extracurricular activities, and clubs will not be allowed to meet until the 30th.
Officials ask that if a student is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact the district nurse, Heidi Sandlin, at 513-842-5203 or through email at hsandlin@readingschools.org.
