Roebling Suspension Bridge will open at 8 p.m. Friday

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will be open by 8 p.m. Friday.
They emphasize that commercial vehicles are not permitted to use the bridge.
Cincinnati and Kentucky law enforcement officials say they will be monitoring the traffic and commercial vehicles that don’t comply will be cited.
The suspension bridge was closed indefinitely on Wednesday, “due to numerous and continued violations of the bridge’s weight limits.”
There were concerns about the bridge being used by trucks as a detour due to the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge.
“The weight limit on the bridge is only 11 tons. The weight of even an empty semi or a tractor alone far exceeds this limit,” Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said in a news release.
Pedestrians can still walk across the suspension bridge, police clarified Thursday morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.